NDMA advises steps to stay warm and safe amid cold wave

National Disaster Management Authority, Govt of India (NDMA) on Monday advised to avoid cold wave. In a tweet shared by the official handle of NDMA it wrote, "#ColdWave Know about these do's and don'ts to stay warm and safe during a #coldwave."

NDMA took to share a infographic to suggest some steps to citizens for staying warm and safe amid the cold wave. The first and foremost tip to citizens ensured on adequate winter clothing, followed by measures like not stepping out of home to the most possible, prefering to have mittens over gloves, tuning to media for cold wave related news updates, rinking hot beverages...

The advisory post also mentioned of taking care of the elderly and little ones, store water to not worry if pipes lead to freezing and keeping emergency supplies ready. Overall, the message took to caution and prepare its citizens to be smart and prepared for what the cold wave might cause in future.

#ColdWave | Know about these do's and don'ts to stay warm and safe during a #coldwave. pic.twitter.com/TenMBP9BPm — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) December 27, 2021

In a while from this advisory photo-note, they also uploaded an animated video to inform and educate viewers. This video tweet was captioned to read in Hindi, "sheeth leher ki taiyari, matlab samajdaari (Being prepared, for cold wave is being smart)"

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:52 AM IST