Assam Education Minister Requests NTA For More CUET Exam Centre In Barak Valley

The Common University Eligibility Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 exam is ongoing across India. The Education Minister of Assam, Ranon Pegu, in a letter, requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide more exam centres in Barak Valley.

He wrote to NTA on May 20, 2024. In the letter, he wrote, “I am writing to bring to your attention the issue faced by students living in Barak Valley districts in Assam regarding appearing for the CUET-UG commencing on 15 May 2024.”

Pegu has claimed that Silchar only has one CUET UG 2024 exam centre. Due to this, the students have to travel from far-off places to appear for the exam. This is causing the students stress and anxiety during the crucial exam time.

“Barak Valley of Assam state has three districts: Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi. All the Colleges in these districts are affiliated with Assam University, located at Silchar (Cachar), which is a Central University. There is only one Exam Centre for the CUET exam at Silchar,” Pegu highlighted in the letter.

He also mentioned that the current arrangement of exam centres for Bengali and EVS at Agartala (Tripura), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Guwahati is posing a significant challenge for the students in Barak Valley. He stressed that the distance and logistical complexities involved in travelling to these distant places are causing them (students) immense stress and anxiety.

“Therefore, I request that you hold the Exam for Bengali and EVS at Silchar like the other subjects. I hope you will take the necessary action in this regard as soon as possible,” he requested in the letter.