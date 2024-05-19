CUET UG 2024 Admit Card Released For CBT Exam, Check How To Download |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 CBT (Computer-based test mode) exams, which will be held on May 21, 22, and 24. CUET UG 2024 candidates can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.



How to download?

-Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

-On the homepage, navigate to the "Candidates" tab and look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Admit Card" section.

-Next, click the "Download Admit Card" link.

-Enter your login information (application ID, password, or date of birth).

-After completing your information, click the "Submit" or "Download" button to access the admit card.

-Check all of the information on the hall ticket and download it.

The admit card is an important document that contains information such as the candidate's name, roll number, test centre, and the day and time of the exam. It is vital to note that all applicants must bring a printout of their admit card to the examination centre, as well as a valid ID for verification purposes.

CUET UG 2024

According to the schedule, the tests will be held between May 15 and May 31. This entrance exam serves as a single platform for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at many universities. The CUET UG 2024 exams will be held in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper) at 380 examination centres, including 26 outside India. This year, over 13.48 lakh students registered for the tests.