This Bandra College Only Gives Positive Feedback To Parents; Here’s Why!

Mumbai: Bandra’s Rizvi College has innovated a way to ensure a happier parent-teacher interaction. Instead of focusing on students' shortcomings, the teachers only talk about the good things—the students’ positive sides—during parent-teacher interactions.

Principal Prof Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has directed all faculty members to give only positive feedback during parent-teacher meetings while refraining from highlighting negative points.

The rationale behind this unconventional approach stems from the socioeconomic backgrounds of the college's student body. "I want to make sure our parents feel good about the money they spend on their kids' education, especially since 90% of our students come from lower-income households,” Khan told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Khan highlights that it's important that parents feel proud of their children, and this approach could be a good way of ensuring that.

Atiya Rehmani, a student, says her parents work hard to keep her in college. "Many of us, including myself, work to support ourselves financially. The positive feedback we receive during the meetings reassures our parents that their efforts are worth it and makes my parents happy and proud."

When questioned about the potential drawbacks of not informing parents of where their children may be lagging in studies, Khan says it's better to focus on fixing the problem within the college first.

"Informing parents about issues their child may be facing can often lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety," he told the FPJ.

Additionally, Rizvi College offers extra classes and keeps an eye on the students who need help so that parents don't have to worry too much.