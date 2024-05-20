 TS PGECET 2024: Exam Dates Revised For The Telangana State PGECET 2024; Exam From June 10
The Exam will be conducted online only i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled to take place in 2 different shifts. TS PGECET-2024 will be held at two different regional centres in the State of Telangana, i.e., Hyderabad and Warangal.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Representational Image

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has rescheduled the exam dates for the upcoming Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024. The exam will now take place from June 10, 2024, to June 13, 2024.

Earlier, the said exam was scheduled to take place from June 5, 2024, to June 8, 2024. 

Updated exam schedule

Updated exam schedule | JNTUH

The admit cards for the TS PGECET 2024 will be made available to the candidates on May 20, 2024, as mentioned in the official notification.

The Exam will be conducted online only i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled to take place in 2 different shifts. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm. The evening shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates are required to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. 

TS PGECET-2024 will be held at two different regional centres in the State of Telangana, i.e., Hyderabad and Warangal. The question papers will be in the English language only. The question paper will have 120 questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking system for incorrect answers.

article-image
Detailed exam notification

Detailed exam notification | JNTUH

The qualifying percentage of marks for the TS PGECET-2024 is 25% of the maximum marks (i.e. 30 marks). However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, there is no minimum qualifying prescribed. Based on the marks secured the ranks will be issued.

“Appearing in the test does not guarantee admission. The candidate has to satisfy all the requirements at the time of admission,” read the official notification. 

The TS PGECET 2024 is conducted for  admission into full-time courses of M.E / M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2024-2025.

