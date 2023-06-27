On Camera: Girl Chased And Attacked With Sickle In Pune's Sadashiv Peth Area, Locals Come To Rescue; Watch Shocking Video

Pune: Residents Rescue Student from Friend's Billhook Attack In Broad Daylight In Sadashiv Peth; Disturbing Video Goes Viral |

Just days after the tragic killing of MPSC ranker Darshana Pawar in Pune by her friend Rahul Handore, another alarming incident has unfolded in city. This time, a first-year student pursuing a fashion designing course was attacked by her friend.

However, the bravery of local citizens prevailed as they swiftly chased down and apprehended the accused, who had attempted to flee after assaulting the young woman. They subdued him and handed him over to the police. The Vishrambag police have successfully arrested the youth in connection with the crime.

Police then arrested the 22-year-old boy who hails from Dongargaon, Mulshi. Senior Police Inspector Dadasaheb Gaikwad, in charge of the Vishrambag Police Station, confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was apprehended in relation to the attempted murder of the young woman.

Accused and victim were classmates

Residing in the Sutardara area of Kothrud, the young woman is a first-year student pursuing a fashion design course at an institute on Tilak Road. The accused and the victim were classmates during their 12th grade at a college in Kothrud. They had been in a relationship that ended due to boy's problematic behavior. Since the breakup, the accused had developed anger towards the victim and persistently attempted to contact and follow her.

According to Sandip Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1), the assault took place in broad daylight around 10 am in the Perugate area of Sadashiv Peth. The girl was riding a two-wheeler with a friend when her the attacker approached her. However, when she refused to engage in conversation with him, the enraged attacker brandished Billhook (a sharp weapon) and launched an assault.

The victim's male friend intervened and resisted the attacker and she managed to escape. The attacker chased her but was stopped by people in the vicinity, he said.

Victim sustained injuries

The girl sustained injuries to her head and hand and was discharged after receiving medical treatment, the official said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the girl riding on a two-wheeler with a friend, while the accused is seen walking on the road and talking to her.

The man riding the two-wheeler then gets off to confront the accused, but the latter takes out a sharp weapon from his bag and starts attacking the man before chasing after the girl.

This incident follows a tragic case involving Darshana Pawar, who achieved the third rank in the MPSC Forest Services exam. Pawar was killed by Rahul Handore at the Rajgad Fort. Handore had proposed marriage to Pawar, but she rejected his advances. Subsequently, on June 12, Handore lured her to the Rajgad Fort area, where he killed her.

Victim recounts the terrifying experience

The victim recounted her terrifying experience, stating, "I was on my way to college when he stopped me and attempted to engage in conversation. After I clearly expressed my disinterest, he became aggressive and launched an attack. I ran onto the road, desperately seeking help, and thankfully, the public came to my rescue."

The victim's mother revealed that they had previously informed accused's parents about his stalking and harassment of their daughter. Despite the accused's promises to change, his behaviour persisted, prompting the family to threaten a police complaint. It was then that he became aggressive and assaulted their daughter.

Speaking to FPJ, one of the eyewitness said, "When on my way to college, I heard the piercing screams of a girl. In few seconds I saw a person holding a weapon, attempting to attack her. Without hesitation, I rushed to the scene and firmly grasped the assailant's hand. In the process, I sustained minor injuries, but I am glad I could rescue the girl from harm."