 Pune News: Senior Citizen, Son Die By Suicide, Cops Probe Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Senior Citizen, Son Die By Suicide, Cops Probe Deaths

Pune News: Senior Citizen, Son Die By Suicide, Cops Probe Deaths

The sexagenarian and her son died on Monday, June 26, shortly after they were discharged from hospital. The deceased were identified as Janabai Abnave (60) and her son Chetan (41).

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: Senior Citizen, Son Die By Suicide, Cops Probe Deaths | Representative Image

Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide

Pune: In a heart-wrenching incident, a senior citizen and her son in Bhosle Village Society in the city died by suicide. The duo had previously attempted suicide in May along with the patriarch of the family after they slipped into depression owing to personal issues.

The sexagenarian and her son died on Monday, June 26, shortly after they were discharged from hospital. The deceased were identified as Janabai Abnave (60) and her son Chetan (41).

Woman & Son survived first suicide attempt

On May 22, Janabai, her husband Suryaprakash and son Chetan attempted suicide by consuming poison. However, they were all rushed to the Sassoon Hospital. While the mother-son duo survived, the septuagenarian Suryaprakash did not.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Couple, 10-Year-Old Son Found Hanging In Jabalpur House, Mass Suicide Suspected
article-image

Attempted to kill themselves again

Janabai and Chetan were nursed back to health and after necessary medical care, were discharged. However, on Monday, they made another attempt by ingesting poisonous substance. Both were rushed to the hospital once again, but tragically, they passed away before receiving further treatment.

Read Also
Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique
article-image

Probe in deaths on

Police suspect that Chetan's unemployment and his experience of going through a divorce, coupled with the family's challenging circumstances and health issues, drove these three family members to resort to such drastic measures. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the factors that led to this devastating incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Senior Citizen, Son Die By Suicide, Cops Probe Deaths

Pune News: Senior Citizen, Son Die By Suicide, Cops Probe Deaths

Pune News: College Teacher Brutally Assaulted, Forced To Consume Poison By Husband, In-Laws After...

Pune News: College Teacher Brutally Assaulted, Forced To Consume Poison By Husband, In-Laws After...

Ready to contest assembly poll from Khadakwasla: Rupali Chakankar

Ready to contest assembly poll from Khadakwasla: Rupali Chakankar

Shivajinagar Traffic Woes: Participate In Open Forum To Be Held on Wednesday

Shivajinagar Traffic Woes: Participate In Open Forum To Be Held on Wednesday

Pune Ring Road: Officials Meet To Speed Up The Project

Pune Ring Road: Officials Meet To Speed Up The Project