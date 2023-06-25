MP Shocker! Couple, 10-Year-Old Son Found Hanging In Jabalpur House, Mass Suicide Suspected

MP Shocker! Couple, 10-Year-Old Son Found Hanging In House In Jabalpur, Mass Suicide Suspected |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a family of three, including a couple and their 10-year-old son, were found dead at their residence in Jabalpur on Sunday noon. All the three bodies were found hanging with noose.

The matter pertains to Rampur Chhapar area under Gorakhpur jurisdiction and the police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide where the couple first hanged their son to death and then, took their own lives.

As soon as informed, Jabalpur police reached the spot and started to investigate. Police found the bodies of Ravi Shankar Burman (40), Poonam Burman (35) and their child Aryan Burman (10), tied-up with a noose. For now, the bodies have been sent to post-mortem house to ascertain the cause behind their death.

According To Gorakhpur CSP Pratishtha Rathore...

Giving information about the whole matter, Gorakhpur CSP Pratishtha Rathore said, “Ravi Shankar Burman, living in Rampur Chapar area of Gorakhpur police station area, along with his wife Poonam and son Aryan, have died by suicide by hanging themselves from the same rope, but the reason behind this step is yet to be investigated."

According to the neighbours, Ravi worked as a medical representative (MR). All three of them were last seen on Friday and the case is being suspected as mass suicide.

Similar Incident Reported On Saturday

A similar incident had also come to the fore in Bijna village of Jabalpur on Saturday, where a husband and wife along with their 9-month-old child hanged themselves to death due to a mutual dispute.

Police have sent all the bodies for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |