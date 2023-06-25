Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four people in connection with the suicide of a youth in a boutique in Vijay Nagar area last year, police said on Saturday.

The family members had alleged that the youth was killed by the boutique owner but later police recovered a 7-page suicide note in which he had mentioned the name of some people, who were harassing him over some issue.

According to the police, Dheeraj Verma, who was employed in a boutique in the Vijay Nagar area, committed suicide by hanging himself in the boutique last year. At that time the family members had demanded action against the boutique owner.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from the storeroom of the boutique and after verification four of his relatives named Navin, Jaideep, Kartar and Jitesh were booked for harassing Dheeraj due to which he was upset. The accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway into the case.

