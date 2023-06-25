 Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Police arrested four people in connection with the suicide of a youth in a boutique in Vijay Nagar area last year, police said on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four people in connection with the suicide of a youth in a boutique in Vijay Nagar area last year, police said on Saturday.

The family members had alleged that the youth was killed by the boutique owner but later police recovered a 7-page suicide note in which he had mentioned the name of some people, who were harassing him over some issue.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: No Bhoomi-Pujan Held In Nath Regime, BJP Govt Cleared ₹200 Cr Project, Says Ratlam...
article-image

According to the police, Dheeraj Verma, who was employed in a boutique in the Vijay Nagar area, committed suicide by hanging himself in the boutique last year. At that time the family members had demanded action against the boutique owner.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from the storeroom of the boutique and after verification four of his relatives named Navin, Jaideep, Kartar and Jitesh were booked for harassing Dheeraj due to which he was upset. The accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway into the case.

Read Also
Indore: More Facilities On The Anvil At Khajrana Temple 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Indore: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By Uncle, Accused Arrested

Indore: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By Uncle, Accused Arrested

Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Two-Wheelers

Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Two-Wheelers

Indore: Safety Issues, Poor Maintenance Of I-bus, City Bus Worry Passengers

Indore: Safety Issues, Poor Maintenance Of I-bus, City Bus Worry Passengers

Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Two-Wheelers

Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Two-Wheelers