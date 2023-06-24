Madhya Pradesh: No Bhoomi-Pujan Held In Nath Regime, BJP Govt Cleared ₹200 Cr Project, Says Ratlam MLA

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP government cleared development projects worth Rs 200 crore for the district, while bhoomi-pujan of no project was held during the 15-month-long tenure of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, claimed Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana (BJP).

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, he alleged that the 15-month Congress government blocked all welfare schemes and betrayed the farmers.

He said that 47,000 women had benefitted by the Ladli Behna Yojana in Ratlam rural assembly area.

He said that under Kisan Kalyan Yojana beneficiaries would now get Rs 12,000 and around 1.75 lakh farmers of the district have already benefitted from it.

He also gave figures of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes in the district. He said that at Birmaval in Ratlam rural assembly area new CM Rise School would be opened soon. He also said that PM Awas Yojana also benefitted thousands of rural people.

MLA Makwana highlighted achievements of the state government and Union government.