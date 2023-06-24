 Madhya Pradesh: Dal Trader Cheats Oil Trader Of Rs 1 Crore, Booked
Madhya Pradesh: Dal Trader Cheats Oil Trader Of Rs 1 Crore, Booked

Accused had taken money in instalments, but he did not return the same

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked a dal trader for cheating an oil trader of Rs 1 crore. The accused had taken money in instalments, promising the complainant that he would return the money soon, but he did not keep his word.  

According to Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia, oil trader Ajay Shivani has lodged a complaint in which he said he had a long-standing financial relationship with the accused Shankar, a dal trader in the city. Ajay said that Shankar had borrowed money from him on several occasions in the past and had returned it.  

However, recently Shankar had borrowed money in instalments and the amount had reached Rs 1 crore. When Ajay asked Shankar to return the borrowed money, Shankar started evading Ajay and stopped taking his calls.  

After receiving the complaint, police investigated the case and registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of the IPC. He could not be arrested till the filing of the report. 

