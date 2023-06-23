Indore: Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who is employed as a teacher in a coaching class, was booked in connection with the suicide of a woman in the Lasudia area on Thursday. The accused was harassing the woman due to which she was upset and took the extreme step.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Aerodrome area committed suicide in a hotel in the city a few days ago. During the investigation and after the statements of her family members, police came to know that the woman was being harassed by a person named Sandeep, who is the coaching class teacher and was 16 years older than the woman. The accused was exploiting her on the pretext of marriage. He was harassing the woman even after her marriage due to which the woman was upset and consumed some poisonous substance in a hotel. The police have registered a case against the accused under section 306 of the IPC and started a search for him.