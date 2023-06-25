 Indore: More Facilities On The Anvil At Khajrana Temple 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajrana Ganesh Temple will not only be beautified but facilities for devotees will also be enhanced. These decisions were taken in a review meeting of various works initiated on the temple premises. The meeting was presided over by municipal commissioner Harshika Singh who also instructed the officials to speed up the work. 

Singh said that a large number of devotees come to the Khajrana temple for worship. Wooden sheds will be made to protect the devotees from rain and sunlight as part of the beautification plan.

Attractive fountains, lighting through solar energy, garden, wooden railing in the parking area, plantation, benches for devotees to sit and other development and beautification works will also be done. About 8 thousand saplings will be planted in the temple premises.

Instructions have been given to make arrangements for continuous chanting of Lord Ganesha's mantras in a low voice in the entire temple premises. 

