Indore: Posters Portraying Smriti Irani As 'Inflation Witch' Spotted At Regal Square Ahead Of Her Visit

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday noon, right before Union Minister Smriti Irani's visit to Indore, Posters portraying Smriti Irani as "Inflation Witch" were spotted at city's Regal Square on Saturday--on the day she is scheduled to visit Indore.

The Poster Was A Welcome Gesture Of Congress

Indore's Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal termed the poster as a reminder when Irani protested the "rising LPG prices" ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, despite its cost being Rs 400 then. And now, when her party BJP is in power, the cylinder prices shot upto Rs 1150 and she is mum on the issue, Khandelwal said.

Poster Also Compares Prices Of Gas Tank Prices Of 2014 & 2023

The poster says, “Inflation witch (Mehengai Dayan) welcomes Smriti Irani in Indore, who used to protest against price hikes in 2014 when gas tank price was just Rs. 400.”

Poster also compares the prices of gas cylinders in 2014 and 2023 which says, “Rs. 400 in 2014 & Rs.1150 in 2023.”