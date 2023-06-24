 Indore: Union Minister Smriti Irani's Flight Delayed Due To Bad Weather In MP
Indore: Union Minister Smriti Irani's Flight Delayed Due To Bad Weather In MP

Irani will release a report prepared by the BJP think-tank Public Policy Research Center (PPRC) on how central government schemes helped in empowering women.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
File Pic: PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani's Indore flight has been delayed due to bad weather in Madhya Pradesh, informed PRO Of BJP Indore, Ritesh Tiwari.

As per her previous schedule, she was supposed to reach Indore by 2pm on Saturday. However, her flight could not take off till now due to heavy rains across the central state.

The programme is organised at Shreemaya Hotel on AB Road on Saturday.

Notably, women voters seem to be at the centre-stage of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls, with both BJP and Congress announcing financial aid for them under different schemes.

In the series, Irani will release a report on "Nari Sashaktikarna Se Rashtra Utthan" during her Indore visit.

