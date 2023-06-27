Pune News: College Teacher Brutally Assaulted, Forced To Consume Poison By Husband, In-Laws After Argument Over Dowry; Case Registered | Representative image

Pune: Junner Police have filed a case against the husband and parents-in-law of a 28-year-old woman for brutally assaulting her. The woman, who worked as a college teacher, was beaten up and mentally tormented by them and the incident happened on June 25 around 9.30 am. The fight broke out over dowry.

The woman got married into the family three months ago and they had been having quarrels over dowry and on June 25, the husband and his kin resorted to physical violence.

The woman was brutally thrashed and stripped naked and allegedly was forced to consume mosquito-repellent liquid by her in-laws.

Neighbours saved the woman

The woman made desperate calls for help and screamed which alerted the neighbours. When they came to check in on her, the family claimed that the woman had poisoned herself. The neighbours took the woman to hospital and also called the cops.

Alepetha Police registered a case

On June 26, the Alephata Police Station officially registered a case. The police have pressed charges against five individuals involved, including the victim's husband, sister-in-law, and other family members.

The charges encompass several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as 307 (attempt to murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe), and 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman).