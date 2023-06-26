Pune Ring Road: Officials Meet To Speed Up The Project |

Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh on Monday has stressed the importance of the proposed Pune Ring Road project, stating that it holds immense significance for Pune, the state, and the country as a whole. He has directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process, with a particular focus on ensuring the rehabilitation of those affected by the project.

"As Pune contributes 15 percent to the Gross State Product (GSDP), the proposed ring road would enhance the movement of goods and further contribute to the region's economic growth," he added.

Additionally, he encouraged transparency, effective documentation, and addressing people's concerns to ensure smooth and speedy completion of the entire process with the cooperation of landowners.

He was speaking at a joint workshop held at the Collector's office, officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, along with representatives from various concerned departments, gathered to expedite the land acquisition process for the proposed Pune Ring Road project. The workshop was attended by several officials including Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC Kailas Jadhav, Superintending Engineer Rahul Vasaikar, Additional Collector Hanumant Argunde, District Superintendent of Land Records Suryakant More, Assistant Director of Town Planning Abhijit Ketkar, and Deputy Collector of Land Acquisition (Coordination) Pravin Salunkhe.

How will the project help Punekars?

Expressing his views, MSRDC Joint Managing Director Kailas Jadhav highlighted the anticipated benefits of the Pune Ring Road project, which would redirect a significant portion of incoming traffic away from the city.

"This diversion would alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the commuting hardships faced by Pune residents," he added. Jadhav stressed the need to accelerate the land acquisition process for the Pune (West) Ring Road and also discussed future plans for land acquisition related to the East Ring Road. He mentioned that MSRDC offers the highest compensation system, not only in the state but also in the entire country.

In the Budget for 2021-22 presented in the Assembly, then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced plans to construct a 170-kilometre ring road around Pune. This ambitious project, estimated to cost around Rs 26,000 crore, aims to address the significant influx of passengers and goods transported from various parts of the state passing through the city. The proposed ring road is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation efficiency in the region.