Pune: Another Godown Fire Reported In City |

Two godowns in Mantarwadi in Devachi Urali area of Pune were engulfed in flames during the early morning hours, causing significant damage to stored wooden goods and other combustible materials. This incident follows closely on the heels of a massive fire that broke out in the Kondhwa Road area, where more than 20 godowns were destroyed.

The fire was reported at 3:27 am on Sunday. However, the swift response of the Pune Fire Brigade and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), who deployed eight fire-fighting vehicles, helped bring the blaze under control. The firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent its further spread.

There were no reported casualties or injuries resulting from the incident. The authorities promptly evacuated nearby residents to ensure their safety. A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and identify the factors that contributed to its outbreak.

In response to previous fire incidents in May from Market Yard, Wagholi, and Timber Market areas of the city, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil had instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Fire Department to conduct a comprehensive fire audit of busy and narrow areas across the city.