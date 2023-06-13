Pune News: Tragic Fire Engulfs City Market At Midnight, Claiming 2 Lives and Injuring 1; Visuals Surface |

A horrific incident has unfolded at the market yard premises in Pune. A massive fire broke out in a hotel located within the market yard in the early hours of Monday. The fire claimed the lives of two workers, with the nature of the incident raising concerns. As soon as the information about the fire was received, the police and the fire department rushed to the scene. Efforts to control the blaze continued until the early morning hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Loss of Life

The deceased workers have been identified as Munna Rathod and Sandeep. According to the available information, the fire broke out at Hotel Revat located near Gate no 1 of Pune's Market Yard premises.

A fire broke out in #Pune hotel. The fire department promptly responded to the scene, rescuing three workers who were trapped inside and had sustained burn injuries. The injured workers were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, unfortunately, two workers succumbed to… pic.twitter.com/1UAEZPWIH3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 13, 2023

One Worker Sustains Grave Wounds

Within moments, the fire took on a fierce form. Three workers present in the hotel were trapped in the flames. Two workers lost their lives, while one worker suffered severe injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police and the fire department authorities immediately rushed to the scene.

Investigation Underway

The injured worker was swiftly taken to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. The condition of the injured worker is reported to be critical. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still unknown and remains a matter of investigation. The police are actively examining the incident.