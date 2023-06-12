Pune: 23-Year-Old Man Drowns In Khadakwasla | Representative Pic

In a heartbreaking incident, a 23-year-old man identified as Rahul Bhagwan Yevale lost his life after drowning in the Khadakwasla canal. This marks the third unfortunate drowning incident in the area within the past month, sparking concerns about safety precautions.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Rahul and a group of friends decided to visit the Yashwant Vidyalaya area in Khadakwasla for a swim. While some of the friends were experienced swimmers, Rahul and another companion were not proficient in swimming and chose to stay by the side of the canal.

Tragedy struck when Rahul, enticed by his friends' enjoyment in the water, decided to join them. However, his lack of swimming skills quickly led to distress, and he submerged beneath the water's surface. Panicked, his friends called for help, realizing the gravity of the situation.

Police Constable Vilas Pradhan of Haveli police station promptly alerted the local fire brigade upon receiving the information. A search and rescue operation was launched, with the fire brigade team and local residents tirelessly scouring the canal late into the night in a desperate attempt to locate Rahul. Despite their efforts, the search proved unsuccessful.

These recent drowning incidents in the Khadakwasla canal have raised concerns about the safety measures in place for individuals visiting the area for recreational purposes. Authorities are urging visitors to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when venturing into water bodies to prevent further tragedies.