Pune: Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College To Train 3,000 ASHA Workers |

In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare access in rural areas, Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital has embarked on a mission to train 3,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers). The workshop, led by Director Sanjay Lalvani, commenced at the Bharti Hospital and Research Centre in Dhankawdi, signalling a pivotal step towards improving healthcare services for underserved communities.

The workshop witnessed the active participation of 105 ASHA workers from the Bhor taluka in Pune. Esteemed medical professionals contributed their expertise, offering invaluable guidance and knowledge to the participants. Dr Girija Vagh provided comprehensive insights into pregnancy care and women's health, equipping the ASHA workers with vital information in these critical areas. Joining her, Dr Nandini Malshe, a renowned neonatal care specialist, and Dr Amrita Walimbe, an expert in child care, shared their insights to empower the ASHA workers in delivering comprehensive healthcare support. Dr Prakash Doke shed light on various government schemes, enlightening the participants about available resources to bolster healthcare initiatives.

Dr Asmita Jagtap, the Executive Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical Foundation (Health Sciences), expressed her unwavering belief in the effectiveness of such workshops. She emphasized their potential to significantly improve public health services in rural areas. These specialized training programs are poised to play a crucial role in enhancing the overall quality of healthcare delivery in underserved regions.

ASHA workers, affiliated with the Indian government's healthcare system, play a vital role as the first point of contact in rural India. These dedicated health workers provide essential services such as maternal care, immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, community healthcare, and treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis. They also focus on health promotion in areas such as nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living.