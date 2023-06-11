AAP's Rallies against Centre's Ordinance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Led by Vijay Kumbhar, the AAP workers gathered at Jangli Maharaj Road in Pune while in Pimpri Chinchwad the workers protested at Dange Chowk.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sunday saw a resolute gathering of thousands at Ramlila Maidan to voice their discontent against a recent ordinance issued by the Central government that effectively granted control over the bureaucracy in the national capital to the Lieutenant Governor.