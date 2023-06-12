Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch | Twitter - @Mumbaikhabar9

A recent video of Senior citizens has gone viral on the social media platforms. In the video shared by the Mumbai News claims that the People dancing there are for the re-union. As per the various media reports this is a re-union of the class 10th Students from the Batch of 1954. The song played in the background, "Kisi ki muskurahaton pe" is a very famous Bollywood song which was sung by the legendary playback singer, Mukesh.

Viral | 10th Class Students

pic.twitter.com/TBMklWmoxy

After seeing this video netizens are loving this cute video.

One user writes, "I think those days XIth class was SSC. These people are so full of life. God bless them all with continuous good health."



Rahul Ashar in the reply section tweets, "She is my mother's best friends mother. The one in the hat. One of the most liveliest and multi skilled person I have ever seen."

She is my mother's best friends mother. The one in the hat.





Another user tweets, "What a gem . Old is gold !!! Supers song selection and emotions overload!!! Happy reunion!!!"



The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 or SSC results previous week on June 2. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 93.83%. This year too girls have outperformed boys scoring 95.87% while boys are at 92.05%.

The Konkan division topped with a 98.11%, Kolhapur Division posted a pass percentage of 96.73, followed by Pune (95.64), Mumbai (93.66), Aurangabad (93.23), Amaravati (93.22), Latur (92.67), and Nashik (92.22).