Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse, Prompt Response From Fire Brigade; Visuals Surface

Pune: A large-scale fire erupted in a scrap warehouse near Dudhane Lawns in Karve Nagar, engulfing the vicinity in dense smoke. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at approximately 11:30 am, causing extensive destruction and triggering a massive inferno. In response to the emergency, the Pune Fire Brigade swiftly reacted to the situation upon receiving the notification.
Four fire brigade vehicles and two water tankers were dispatched to the scene, with firefighters promptly arriving to battle the raging flames.
Thick smoke concerns, authorities investigate cause
Efforts to control and suppress the fire have been relentless as firefighters work tirelessly to prevent its escalation to adjacent buildings. The thick smoke emanating from the warehouse has raised concerns among nearby residents, who are being assured that measures are being taken to ensure their safety.
Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, prioritizing the well-being of the local inhabitants. The firefighting operations are being meticulously organized to bring the situation under control as soon as possible.
