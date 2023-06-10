 Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse, Prompt Response From Fire Brigade; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse, Prompt Response From Fire Brigade; Visuals Surface

Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse, Prompt Response From Fire Brigade; Visuals Surface

Four fire brigade vehicles and two water tankers were dispatched to the scene, with firefighters promptly arriving to battle the raging flames.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out In Pune Scrap Warehouse | Twitter

Pune: A large-scale fire erupted in a scrap warehouse near Dudhane Lawns in Karve Nagar, engulfing the vicinity in dense smoke. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at approximately 11:30 am, causing extensive destruction and triggering a massive inferno. In response to the emergency, the Pune Fire Brigade swiftly reacted to the situation upon receiving the notification.

Four fire brigade vehicles and two water tankers were dispatched to the scene, with firefighters promptly arriving to battle the raging flames.

Read Also
Pune Fires: Guardian Minister Orders Audit Of Busy Lanes
article-image

Thick smoke concerns, authorities investigate cause

Efforts to control and suppress the fire have been relentless as firefighters work tirelessly to prevent its escalation to adjacent buildings. The thick smoke emanating from the warehouse has raised concerns among nearby residents, who are being assured that measures are being taken to ensure their safety.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, prioritizing the well-being of the local inhabitants. The firefighting operations are being meticulously organized to bring the situation under control as soon as possible.

Read Also
Pune: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Gas Leakage Triggers Fatal Fire
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse, Prompt Response From Fire Brigade; Visuals...

Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse, Prompt Response From Fire Brigade; Visuals...

Illegal Hoardings Resurface Near River in Bavdhan

Illegal Hoardings Resurface Near River in Bavdhan

Pune: Residents Unite To Demand Clean And Healthy Rivers; Discussion To Be Held Today

Pune: Residents Unite To Demand Clean And Healthy Rivers; Discussion To Be Held Today

Pune Businessman Ends Life Over Casino Loss In Goa

Pune Businessman Ends Life Over Casino Loss In Goa

Load Shedding Impacts Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, And Other Areas Amidst Rising Power Demand

Load Shedding Impacts Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, And Other Areas Amidst Rising Power Demand