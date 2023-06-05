Pune: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Gas Leakage Triggers Fatal Fire | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries she recevied received during a fire followed by gas leakage. While the icnident happended on Thursday, she died on Monday.

The incident occurred at a grocery shop in the Kirkatwadi area on Sinhagad Road, where the illegal sale of cooking gas cylinders was taking place, Police said.

The grocer, identified as Mannaram Chaudhary, and his younger daughter also sustained severe burns and are currently receiving treatment. It was revealed that Chaudhary had been illegally selling cooking gas cylinders from his grocery store and had rented a godown for refilling the gas from large cylinders to smaller ones. The gas leak occurred during a refuelling process on Thursday morning, leading to a fire outbreak.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and Chaudhary and his daughter's condition remains critical.