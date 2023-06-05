Pune Police Returns Stolen Valuables Worth ₹6 Crore; Chandrakant Patil Announces ₹100 Crore Funds

Pune: When she ran out of funds, Jaishree Londe from Pune took the decision to mortgage her gold jewellery to pay for her daughter's school fees. However, after repaying the loan with interest, the shopkeeper refused to give it back to her. Londe, a resident of Pune, then went to Pune Police and she was given her gold back on Monday finally.

Londe's experience was not an isolated incident. In an event held at the Pune City Police Headquarters, a total of Rs. 6 crore worth of stolen valuables were returned to their rightful owners. The ceremony saw 58 citizens receive their recovered belongings, while exceptional police officers and employees were honoured with certificates at the hands of the Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

"The caretaker we hired turned out to be untrustworthy and stole our valuable belongings. We immediately reported the incident to the police, police took swift action and apprehended the culprit. We are grateful to the police for their support and their efforts in recovering our stolen gold and cash," shared Mukta Chandorkar, a senior citizen and resident of Karvenagar.

Victims praise Pune Police

Another victim, Shailaja Pisal, shared her experience of losing 15 grams of gold bangles while travelling on a bus at Swargate. She lodged a complaint at the Swargate police station, and after two years, she got her valuables with the help of the police.

Dheeraj Manjhi and Amir Shaikh said, "We are thankful to the police, in our gold showroom big robbery happened, police arrested the accused and returned Rs. 96 lakhs valuable today."

Piyush Chokhani, a resident of Dhanukar Colony, recounted an incident from 2018 when their house was burgled during Diwali, resulting in the loss of cash and gold. They had lost hope of recovering their valuables, but the police contacted them to return the stolen items and advised them to complete the court process. Upon receiving the call from the police, they were thrilled to reclaim their valuables.

Patil announces funds worth Rs 100 Crore

Chandrakant Patil, in his speech, highlighted how people often perceive the police in a certain way but are unaware of the efforts they put into solving cases and recovering stolen goods. He gave an example of his close friend's house being robbed, and thanks to the police's determination, the thief was arrested at the Pakistan border, and the stolen items were recovered. He emphasized that the police never interfere politically in investigations and acknowledged the need for providing better facilities and living conditions for the police force.

Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar commended the efforts of the police in recovering and returning the stolen items to their rightful owners.

Present at the ceremony were Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik and other senior police officers.

During the occasion, Patil also announced that an allocation of 100 crores would be made through the District Planning Committee and CSR. The funds will be utilized to procure modern weapons and tools for the police force and to undertake necessary repairs in the police colony.