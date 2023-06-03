Pune: Minor girl harassed, locals demand strict action against accused

Representative Image | Representative Image

A minor girl in Pune filed a complaint against one Shabbir Shaikh for molestation and threats. The incident occurred on May 21, 2023, around 12:45 pm, while the girl was in Katraj, where she is currently staying with her cousin. The Mundhwa police arrested the accused after registering a case. The case has been transferred to another police station.

Accused repeated offence

According to the complaint, Shabbir Shaikh, a resident of Jadhav Vasti Ghorpadi, touched the girl without permission, threatened to kill her and also verbally abused the victim. The next day, the accused continued to harass the girl outside her house. Distressed by the situation, the girl went to her parents' house in Ghorpadi.

Police registers case after girl informs parents

However, the accused followed the girl to her parents' place and on May 29, 2023, around 8:30 PM, and allegedly repeated the offence. The girl promptly filed a complaint under section 354 and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, the case has been registered under section 11 and 12 of the Child Sexual Protection Act (Pocso) 2012. The case has been transferred at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station since the incident occurred within their jurisdiction. The police are actively investigating the matter.

Senior police inspector of Mundhwa police station said, "A minor girl just passed 10th class. The accused is a repeat offender and the case was filed after the girl informed her parents about the harassment.

Authorities urge people to come ahead and give information

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation. The local community stands in solidarity with the victim and demanded swift action against the accused, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of children in society.