 Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl

Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl

The police are investigating the case further.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A barber was booked for molesting a 7-year-old girl at his salon in the Lasudia area, police said on Wednesday. The girl had gone for her haircut when the accused molested her.

The police are investigating the case further. According to the police, the mother of the girl has lodged a complaint that she had gone to the barber’s shop in the Dewas Naka area for the haircut of her daughter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: AICC observers deliberate on assembly poll preps in Ujjain
article-image

She was outside the shop when the barber touched the daughter with a bad intention and even hugged her. The girl cried and informed her mother about the same.

The woman informed other family members about the incident and she reached the police station to lodge a complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC including the POCSO act and started a search for him.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Raids at Tyre Oil giants in Jabalpur unearths Rs 3 crore tax evasion
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore pays tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada

Indore pays tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada

Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

MP: Alirajpur tops Indore division in implementation of farmers' interest waiver scheme

MP: Alirajpur tops Indore division in implementation of farmers' interest waiver scheme

Indore: Youth ends life just 12 days after marriage

Indore: Youth ends life just 12 days after marriage

Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl

Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl