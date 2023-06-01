Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A barber was booked for molesting a 7-year-old girl at his salon in the Lasudia area, police said on Wednesday. The girl had gone for her haircut when the accused molested her.

The police are investigating the case further. According to the police, the mother of the girl has lodged a complaint that she had gone to the barber’s shop in the Dewas Naka area for the haircut of her daughter.

She was outside the shop when the barber touched the daughter with a bad intention and even hugged her. The girl cried and informed her mother about the same.

The woman informed other family members about the incident and she reached the police station to lodge a complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC including the POCSO act and started a search for him.