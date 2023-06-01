 Madhya Pradesh: Raids at Tyre Oil giants in Jabalpur unearths Rs 3 crore tax evasion
By the Department of Trade and Commerce, a startling case of tax evasion involving tire oil traders has been disclosed in several districts of the Jabalpur region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The department of Commerce raided two tyre oil giants of Jabalpur district and unearthed a whooping tax evasion of Rs 3 crore. The search operation started on May 26 and continued for 5 days.

Additionally, two companies involved in the illicit activities will face deregistration as a consequence of their actions. The Department of Trade and Commerce has emphasized its commitment to combating tax fraud and ensuring strict compliance with regulations.

The investigation has revealed that traders had been concealing their tax liabilities and manipulating records to avoid paying their fair share. As a result, they accumulated substantial profits while depriving the government of much-needed revenue.

