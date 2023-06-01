 Indore : Yogotsav to be organised in city on Int'l Yoga Day
Indore : Yogotsav to be organised in city on Int'l Yoga Day

In the programme, along with yoga, a workshop is being organised by world-renowned medical dietician Dr Vishwaroop Roy Chowdhary on the topic of healthy lifestyle diet.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Sundarbai Phoolchand Ji Adarsh Shiksha Sansthan and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH, GoI, on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, will organise Yogotsav in the city on Sunday at Guru Amardas Hall, Manik Bagh Road under 100 Days 100 City Countdown Programme.

In the programme, along with yoga, a workshop is being organised by world-renowned medical dietician Dr Vishwaroop Roy Chowdhary on the topic of healthy lifestyle diet.

Along with this, spiritual guru Swami Dr Shailendra Saraswati will discuss the spiritual nature of yoga and Dr Sadhna Donria, Head of Yoga Department, Barkatullah University, will also be present in this Yogotsav.

In this programme, the increasing incidences of cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, thalassemia, hyper-tension and liver-related diseases will be discussed.

