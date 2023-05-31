Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews relief-restoration work after untimely rain, windstorm in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Frank Noble A accompanied with superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar reviewed the relief-restoration work after the city was hit by untimely rain and windstorm.

Heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds and lightning in Guna caused damage to street lights and electricity poles in various parts. Following which, the electricity department began restoration of power supply in the city on a war footing. On the other hand, the civic body team could be seen clearing uprooted trees from roads for smooth traffic movement. State disaster response fund (SDRF) team has also been lending help to relief and restoration work. The collector also carried out spot inspection of Rasid Colony, Bohra mosque area and district hospital premises and gave necessary instructions. SDM Virendra Singh Baghel, tehsildar GS Bairwa, home guard (HG) commandant Pathrol, chief municipal officer Vinod Shukla were present.