Is Artificial Protein Powder Killing You Or Building You? All You Need To Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hey there, fitness fanatics! We are sure that the latest speech by Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan over protein powder and the rising trend of injections to build bodies must have left you bewildered.

Simultaneously, celebrities' gym-related deaths have been on a rise since last two years. While none was directly related to intake of protein powders or supplements, those huge jars of artificial nutrition definitely have an impact on liver and kidney.

With all the buzz around its safety, it's no wonder many of us are feeling a bit lost. But worry not, we've got your back! The Free Press Journal hit the gym floor and spoke with some experts and gym-goers to uncover the truth behind this fitness must-have.

Let's dive into the scoop on protein powder and clear up the confusion once and for all!

Gym trainer Manish Jain |

What the experts and gym enthusiasts have to say:

According to Manish Jain, a certified gym trainer, 'Protein powder is like fuel for your muscles. It helps in muscle repair and growth, especially after intense workouts.'

"But isn't it true that too much protein can be harmful to your kidneys?" asked a curious gymgoer, Priyal Gupta.

"It's all about finding the right balance and consulting with a nutritionist to suggest your intake according to your needs," explained the trainer.

Another fitness enthusiast and regular gym goer, Ankur Gupta, said, "Protein powder changed the game for me. I was skeptical at first, but after incorporating protein shakes into my post-workout routine, I noticed a significant improvement in my muscle recovery time."

"Absolutely," chimed in another gym-goer ?. "But I've heard some horror stories about protein powder. Are there any risks we should know about?"

"You're not alone in your concerns," reassured the trainer. He explained that while the protein powder can be beneficial, it is crucial to use it responsibly and within a prescribed limit. Too much protein can indeed strain the kidneys and cause digestive issues; it all comes down to individual needs and preferences, the trainer warned.

"When used correctly, protein powder can be a valuable tool in achieving your fitness goals. Just remember to do your research, listen to your body, and consult with a professional if you're unsure."

But...Doc gives a red signal!

On the other hand, Amrita Saxena, a dietician from AIIMS Bhopal suggested not to be heavily dependent on the protein powders for your daily needs. "Whether working out or not, don't lean too heavily on protein powder. You can easily meet your protein requirement through whole foods like eggs, chickpeas, sattu, beans, and dairy products like curd. There's no necessity to rely solely on protein powder."

The fitness industry, whether the dieticians & nutritionists or gym trainers, seem to be divided regarding adding protein powders to diet. But, one thing is certain, always seek guidance from the professionals if you are thinking to start protein powder.

So, keep flexing those muscles, but always with a pool of wisdom!