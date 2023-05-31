Indore : 17-year boy injured in road  accident dies in hospital

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A 17-year-old boy died after he was injured in a road accident in Lasudia area on Monday.

The family members alleged negligence of the hospital staff due to which the boy died. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of death.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Amit Sen, 17 years, a resident of Sangrila Township. He was a student of Class X and was going to his coaching class in Mangaliya area when he was hit by a vehicle. He got injured and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment.

His family members alleged that Amit was not critically injured. He was well when the family members talked with him. After that he was taken to the operation theatre after which the doctor informed that he died during treatment.

The family members alleged that Amit died due to the negligence of the hospital staff and the doctor. Police are waiting for the autopsy report and the statements of the hospital staff are also being taken.