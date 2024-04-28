MP Weather Update: Hail Alert And Rain Predicted In Several Districts of State Including Betul, Jabalpur

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department, Bhopal has issued a hail alert in multiple districts in the state, including Betul, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, and Shahdol. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is forecasted in these regions, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kilometers per hour. Weather changes are expected in the eastern parts of Dewas and Raisen.

Weather fluctuations reported in various districts

Sunshine and clouds both can be seen in the state capital Bhopal since morning. Similar weather fluctuations have been reported in Narmadapuram, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Anuppur's Amarkantak, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Sidhi, Singrauli, Khandwa's Omkareshwar, and Khargone's Maheshwar.

Senior Meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, Dr. Divya E. Surendran, said that an active western disturbance, along with a cyclonic circulation system and trough line, is causing the current weather patterns in the state. Light rain is expected in some districts on April 29.

Weather forecast for April 28 & 29

April 28: An orange alert has been issued for Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat, while a yellow alert has been issued for Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Mandla and Dindori.

April 29: Light rain may occur in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla.