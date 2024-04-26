 Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day
Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day

Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day

This enforcement drive will continue until April 28

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day | File

In a bid to enhance road safety and minimise accident-related casualties, the Nashik Police have launched a rigorous enforcement campaign mandating the use of helmets and seat belts for vehicle drivers. This special inspection drive kicked off on Thursday, marking a proactive effort to enforce traffic regulations.

On the inaugural day of the campaign, a total of 273 individuals were penalised for violations, with fines totalling ₹1,16,100. Among the offenders, 205 were fined for neglecting to wear helmets, accounting for fines amounting to ₹1,02,500. Additionally, 68 individuals were penalized for failing to use seat belts, resulting in fines totalling ₹13,600 collected through e-challans.

The Nashik Police emphasise the importance of strict adherence to these safety measures to prevent road accidents and protect lives. The enforcement drive will continue until April 28, with authorities maintaining vigilance to ensure compliance with helmet and seat belt regulations. Citizens are urged to cooperate and prioritise safety while commuting on the roads.

| Violation | Number of Offenders | Total Fine |

| Neglecting to wear helmets | 205 | ₹1,02,500 |

| Failing to use seat belts | 68 | ₹13,600 |

Total Fine: ₹1,16,100

