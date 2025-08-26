Nashik: Elderly Woman Carried On Back For 3 KM For Treatment In Igatpuri Due To Lack Of Roads (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Igatpuri: The roads in the remote tribal villages of Igatpuri taluka in Nashik district are in poor condition, and even today, the citizens here have to struggle a lot for health care. A heartbreaking incident has come to light where a 70-year-old woman, Parvatabai Khetale, had to be carried on the back and taken 3 km for treatment due to the lack of roads in Khadked Indore village, Bhangrewadi in Igatpuri taluka.

“During this journey, the villagers had to cross the Kadwa River in knee-deep water. Every year during the monsoon, the residents of this area have to face such a situation. This is not an exceptional incident, but a regular situation here,” said Gunaji Khetale, who carried his mother on his back.

Read Also Pune: Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant

Somnath Khetale informed, “Three days ago, doctors were called to the village for her, and even then, they had to cross the river. However, as her condition did not improve, it was finally time to take her to a private hospital.”

The condition of people in this village in other emergencies is also alarming. Unable to reach the hospital on time, two women were recently shifted to relatives in another village to deliver their babies. The daughter-in-law of this elderly woman has just given birth and will have to wait until the monsoon season is over to bring her daughter-in-law and newborn grandson home.

This incident once again highlights the lack of basic amenities in remote tribal areas and the serious issues arising due to the negligence of the administration. The villagers are asking why road work has not been done in this area despite such incidents happening every year.