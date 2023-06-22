Pune News: Police Arrest Prime Suspect In Darshana Pawar Murder Case From Mumbai | Representative image

The Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in Darshana Pawar murder case. The accused, Rahul Handore, was arrested from Mumbai four days after the henious crime was committed. Pawar, who ranked third in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination, was found dead at Rajgad by the police.

Rejected Marriage Proposal

Officials have disclosed that the motive behind the murder is believed to be Rahul Handore's marriage proposal rejection by Darshana Pawar. Handore had expressed his desire to marry Darshana, who had recently cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPDSC) examination. However, her family arranged her marriage with another individual, refusing Handore's plea for more time.

Victim Found Lifeless at Rajgad Fort

The lifeless body of Darshana Pawar, who achieved the third rank in the examination, was discovered at the base of Rajgad fort. The post-mortem examination confirmed that she was indeed murdered, as it revealed signs of injuries.

Timeline of Events and Suspect's Movements

On June 12, Darshana Pawar and Rahul Handore were seen near Rajgad Fort, having arrived on a motorcycle. CCTV footage from a nearby hotel captured Rahul descending from Handore Fort alone at around 10 am.

Rahul Handore had been missing since then, with authorities initially unsure about his whereabouts. However, recent developments shed light on his movements. His last known location was in Katraj, but he disappeared two days after being spotted there.

Subsequently, money was withdrawn from Handore's ATM card in New Delhi, two days after his disappearance from Pune. A phone conversation with a relative revealed that Handore had left Pune after an argument with a friend, abruptly ending the call without providing further details. Tracing his phone's location led to its discovery in Kolkata.