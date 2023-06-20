 Mumbai Autorickshaw Murder: In live-in, Victim Broke-up Over Man’s Aggressive Nature 3 Months Back
The police said, the man has self-inflicted injuries which were being treated at Rajawadi Hospital since Monday evening.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Autorickshaw Murder: In live-in, Victim Broke-up Over Man’s Aggressive Nature 3 Months Back | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the case of a 28-year-old man allegedly killing his girlfriend by slicing her throat with a cutter in an autorickshaw in Sakinaka, the police on Tuesday said the woman broke up with him three months ago as he was very aggressive and dominating. 

The police said, the man, Deepak Bhorse, has self-inflicted injuries which were being treated at Rajawadi Hospital since Monday evening. He was discharged on Tuesday morning and was interrogated by the police.

Victim was divorced mother of two kids

During questioning, he revealed that he was in love with the victim, Panchasheela Zamdar, 30, a resident of Sakinaka. She divorced her husband after repeated domestic abuse and has two kids. 

Zamdar was acquainted with Bhorse even before her marriage but their relationship became romantic two years ago. The two briefly lived together in Ulhasnagar despite objections from her parents, who knew about his abusive nature. Zamdar broke up with him three months ago due to frequent altercations over the subject of marriage and started living with her parents in Chandivali. However, he kept pestering her to come back to him. 

Premeditated crime

On Monday, he called Zamdar to meet him “one last time”. They met at Ghatkopar railway station from where they hailed an auto rickshaw. The police said the murder was premeditated as he already had a cutter, which he took out in the middle of the ride and sliced her throat. He jumped out of the running auto and tried to hurt himself to mislead the cops.

The police traced and arrested him within an hour after the matter was reported to the police from the Rajawadi area of Ghatkopar. On Tuesday, the court remanded Bhorse to police custody for six days. A case has been registered against him for murder and under the Arms Act. 

