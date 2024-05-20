Mumbai: Depressed Elderly Couple Dies By Suicide In Kandivali East | IANS

A 61-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide around five days ago in their flat in Arya Chanakya Nagar, Kandivli East. They have been identified as Pramod Chonkar and Arpita Pramod Chonkar. Police discovered the bodies on May 17.

A suicide note was found, which said depression had forced them to take such a step. The official reason for the alleged double suicide could not be ascertained, but it is believed that the couple was depressed due to financial hardship. Police said the bodies were discovered after a stench began from their flat.

According to police, the Chonkars lived in Anubhuti Society on the second floor, and had no children. Pramod Chonkar was a real estate agent. Residents had not seen the couple for the last few days, and feared the worst when a foul odour began emanating from their flat last Thursday.

They informed the Samta Nagar police. Police rushed to the spot and on breaking down the door, found Pramod hanging from the fan by a nylon rope, while his wife Arpita lay dead next to him.

Read Also Indore: Fiancé Booked For Abetting Woman To Commit Suicide

The bodies were sent for autopsy. While Pramod had allegedly hanged himself, the cause of Arpitas death could not be ascertained. Police are investigating whether she may have swallowed insecticide or if Pramod first strangled her and then hanged himself.

The post-mortem report is awaited.

Prima facie, investigation showed that the couple faced financial problems, which is believed to have led to the double tragedy. Samta Nagar police have registered two separate ADRs (Accidental Death Reports) and started investigation in this matter.