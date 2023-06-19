Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams 'Unconstitutional Govt' After Saki Naka Murder | Pixabay

Mumbai: After reports of a 30-year-old Woman's alleged murder at the hands of her boyfriend in an autorickshaw on Monday, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the state govt for neglecting women's safety calling the Shinde-Fadnavis led Shiv Sena govt 'unconstitutional'. The woman from Saki Naka was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend after he slit her throat with a cutter. The incident happened inside an autorickshaw on Monday evening.

Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote in a tweet, "Every single day heinous crimes against women being reported from Mumbai. This is the shameful legacy the unconstitutional government will leave behind when they get booted out by the people of the state."

Earlier this month, a gory crime was reported in Mira Bhayandar wherein a man reportedly killed her live-in partner, chopped her body into several pieces and boiled it in a cooker.

According to the police, the victim, Panchasheela Zamdar, was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend named Deepak Bhorse, 28, for the past two years. They knew each other even before that.

On Monday, Deepak arrived at Ghatkopar railway station to go to her house for a personal reason. Panchasheela had come to the station to pick him up. Deepak is a resident of Ulhasnagar, while the victim was a resident of Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali.

Girl's family was not approving the relationship

They boarded an auto rickshaw towards Saki Naka.

The police added that the couple frequently had fights about random things, out of which Panchasheela’s parents not approving of her relationship with Bhorse was one among them.

Inside the auto, they were fighting like usual but this time however, Deepak was carrying a cutter inside his pocket which he pulled out to threaten her. As their fight started heating up, he sliced her neck and due to heavy blood loss, she lost her consciousness.

