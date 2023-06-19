Mumbai Horror: 30-Yr-Old Woman's Throat Slit By Boyfriend In Moving Auto After Argument In Saki Naka

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Woman from Saki Naka was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend after he slit her throat with a cutter. The incident happened inside an autorickshaw on Monday evening.

According to the police, the victim, Panchasheela Zamdar, was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend named Deepak Bhorse, 28, for the past two years. They knew each other even before that.

On Monday, Deepak arrived at Ghatkopar railway station to go to her house for a personal reason. Panchasheela had come to the station to pick him up. Deepak is a resident of Ulhasnagar, while the victim was a resident of Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali.

Frequent fights between the couple

They boarded an auto rickshaw towards Saki Naka.

The police added that the couple frequently had fights about random things, out of which Panchasheela’s parents not approving of her relationship with Bhorse was one among them.

Inside the auto, they were fighting like usual but this time however, Deepak was carrying a cutter inside his pocket which he pulled out to threaten her. As their fight started heating up, he sliced her neck and due to heavy blood loss, she lost her consciousness.

Accused flees crime scene

Realising what he just did, Deepak jumped out of the running auto rickshaw and managed to escape the spot. The spot was near Dutt Nagar on Khairani Road, said the police. The incident happened around 4:30 in the evening.

Passersby who noticed Deepak with blood stains on him, also saw the horrific scene inside the auto. They immediately dialled the control room, and a team of police from Saki Naka reached the spot. The victim was taken to Rajawadi Hospital but she was declared dead before arrival by the doctors.

Culprit caught with help from passersby

"We started tracing the accused who was seen running away by passersby. After a quick search using the assistance of technical support, we found him hiding in the Rajawadi area. He had a self-inflicted injury near his throat so we took him to the hospital, he is currently receiving treatment," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, Zone X.

Auto driver turns key witness

Apparently, at first, Deepak made up a story about the victim attacking him first using his injuries as proof but a witness statement by the autorickshaw driver gave them the real story about the sequence of events.

Deepak will be interrogated further to know the exact motive behind his actions and the reason why he carried a cutter with him while meeting the victim, added Nalawade. A case has been registered against him under the charges of murder. Further probe is underway.