Mumbai Hostel Horror: Forensic Report Confirms Watchman Raped Teen Before Killing Her

Cops outside Savitridevi Phule Women's Hostel, Charni Road | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that the 19-year-old student who was killed at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel in Charni Road was not only murdered but also sexually assaulted by the accused, Omprakash Kanojiya. Kanojiya, who worked as a watchman and launderer at the hostel, later died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Forensic report points to sexual assault

According to the forensic report, DNA samples taken from Kanojiya's bone matched the samples found under the victim's fingernails - a clear indication of her resistance to the sexual assault. Additionally, the semen sample recovered from the crime scene also matched Kanojiya's DNA.

The report confirms that the victim was raped before being strangled to death, as initially suspected. The Marine Drive police had filed a case against Kanojiya following the incident.

The victim was a 19-year-old student pursuing a Diploma in Computer Engineering at the Government Polytechnic in Bandra. She had been residing in the hostel since April 2021. Tragically, she was the only child of her parents, and her father, a journalist, resides in Akola.

Sequence of events and investigation

Previous reports by the Free Press Journal revealed that Kanojiya gained access to the girl's room by climbing a pipe in the deck area to the first floor and then using the stairs. The following morning, the victim's friend and hostel mate grew concerned when she failed to answer repeated phone calls.

When she went to check on her in the evening, she found the room locked from the outside. Peering through the window, she discovered the lifeless body of her friend.

Suspect's death and conclusion

As the police initiated their investigation, they discovered that Kanojiya was missing. Subsequently, his lifeless body was found on the railway tracks—an apparent suicide. The case has left the community in shock and raised concerns about security measures and the welfare of students residing in hostels.