Mumbai Hostel Horror: Victim Complained Against 'Guard' Before Her Death But Warden Took No Action

The government-run Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel in Marine Drive witnessed a tragic incident of rape and murder. A friend of the victim has come forward with disturbing details about the security guard, Omprakash Kanojia, who had allegedly harassed the victim prior to the incident. Despite complaints made to the hostel authorities, no action was taken. The victim's father has demanded a thorough investigation by the state CID or the CBI. The warden blames the state government for the lack of adequate security measures. As the investigation unfolds, demands for justice intensify, with political parties joining the call for action.

Alleged Harassment and Inaction

According to the victim's friend, Kanojia had intruded into the victim's room in the early hours of the morning, claiming he wanted to see her sleep. Startled and alarmed, the girl pushed him out and raised her voice. The incident was reported to the warden, Varsha Andhare, but no action was taken. The victim's father had previously complained about Kanojia's harassment, but his grievances were also ignored by the hostel authorities. The victim's father believes that if prompt action had been taken, his daughter would still be alive today.

Demand for Investigation and Accountability

Seeking justice for his daughter, the victim's father has demanded an inquiry into the rape and murder case by the state CID or the CBI. The warden, on the other hand, blames the state government for not fulfilling her request for additional security guards. The gravity of the incident has sparked public outrage, with demands for accountability and measures to ensure the safety of hostel residents.

Investigation Details and Tragic Outcome

Investigation findings indicate that Kanojia, who resided in a room at the rear of the hostel building, gained access to the victim's room by climbing a sewage pipe to the first floor and then using the stairs to reach the fourth floor. The police discovered Kanojia's slippers near the base of the pipe, suggesting his route. After the alleged rape and murder, Kanojia descended using the same pipe and wandered near the main gate, captured on CCTV footage. Tragically, he took his own life by jumping in front of a train at Charni Road Station.

Calls for Justice and Political Intervention

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar visited the Marine Drive Police Station to meet the victim's parents, while party workers staged protests outside the station. The Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference, demanding action against the warden and financial assistance for the victim's family. The victim's parents, present at the press meet, echoed the call for a CBI or CID investigation. Assured by the police, the parents proceeded to cremate their daughter's body at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.

As the case unfolds, public outrage grows, urging authorities to address the negligence, bring the culprits to justice, and implement stronger security measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.