Mumbai Crime: Female Patient Molested In Govandi Hospital, Fake Doctor Among 2 Arrested

Two persons were arrested for allegedly molesting a woman patient at a private hospital in suburban Govandi here, police said on Sunday. The accused, one of them a bogus doctor, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting the woman in the out-patient department of the hospital, an official said. The victim's husband, who was in the waiting area, sensed something amiss after she did not come out of the OPD for a long time, and caught the accused in the act when he went to check on her, he said.

The couple created a ruckus at the hospital and approached the police, he said. During the probe, the police found that one of the accused, who worked as a doctor at the hospital, did not hold any medical degree, the official said. The duo has been arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, while the hospital owner, who has also been named an accused, is on the run, he said.