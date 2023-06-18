 Mumbai: Fire Brigade Says 'No Mishap' At Trident Hotel After Black Smoke Visuals Go Viral
It was a regular maintenance drill at Trident Hotel during which smoke emanated from the chimney and it seemed like a fire.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Sunday received two alerts, including a false alarm. In the first case, several videos showing thick smoke billowing out from the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point, started doing rounds on social media.

Swinging into action following an alert by a passer-by, Mumbai fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, but discovered that no blaze had erupted.

“There was no fire at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point. It was a regular maintenance drill during which smoke emanated from the chimney and it seemed like a fire. We moved our teams to the spot, but no fire mishap had taken place,” said the fire brigade.

Talking to The FPJ, Chief Fire Brigade Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Our teams inspected the hotel and found that smoke billowed during the maintenance work of the boiler.” The hotel management confirmed the same.

In the second case, an actual fire broke out near the Kotak Mahindra Bank on the Swami Gyan Jivandas Road in Dadar East.

The blaze erupted at 8.18am and was confined in a closed office area of about 3,000 sq ft on the second floor of the ground plus four-storey building, said the fire brigade.

A fire engine and a tanker were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was extinguished within a few minutes.

