Visuals Show Smoke Rising from Mumbai's Hotel Trident; BMC Denies Fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Videos showing black smoke coming out of the rooftop of Mumbai's Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point surfaced on the internet on Sunday morning.
Initially reports suggested that a fire had broke out at around 7 am in the building resulting in smoke coming out of the roof.
However, the BMC confirmed that there was no fire incident reported at the hotel. Authorities said that the smoke was coming from the boiler room of the hotel.
Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, "It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire."
ANI
They added, "We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot."
Visuals of smoke coming out of the building was captured by many users who later uploaded it on their social media handles.
Earlier in the evening of June 15, another fire was reported on 11th floor of a flat in the 15-storey Breach Candy Apartment on Bhulabhai Desai Road.
While the reason behind the fire is still under investigation, no injuries were reported in the incident.
The 35 storey Trident Hotel owned by the Oberoi group, has been in the iconic location near Marine Drive for over 50 years. It has been in and out of news, many times.