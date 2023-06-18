Mumbai News: Fire At Palai Plaza Building In Dadar, No Casualty Reported

Fire broke out at the Palai Plaze building in Dadar East on Sunday morning | Salman Ansari

A fire broke out at the Palai Plaze building in Dadar East, Mumbai, and was reported at 07.40 am on Sunday. The fire was confined in a closed office in an area of about 3000 sq. feet on the second floor of the four storey building. No casualty was reported due to the fire. Prompt action by the fire fighting department ensured that the fire was extinguished in time.

Quick response by Fire brigade

Reports said that as soon news spread about fire in the building, the fire fighting team reached the spot. The fire brigade successfully doused the fire before it could cause any more harm or cause more loss of property.

Cause of fire yet to be ascertained

According to the information available, the cause of fire was not known. It will only be clear once the fire department issues a statement in the matter.

Clarification by BMC on Trident Hotel incident

On Sunday, there were reports that a fire had broken out at Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Churchgate after smoke was seen coming from the top of the building. However, the Mumbai Fire Brigade later clarified and said that there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point.

"It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot," says Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said in a statement.