Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In A Godown In Gangadham Area; Visuals Surface

Pune: A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Gangadham area of Pune on Sunday morning. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse off the fire. Visuals from the scene show huge clouds of black smoke coming out of the godown.
The cause of the fire is unknown yet. Also, no injuries have been reported yet in the incident.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)