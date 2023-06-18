Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In A Godown In Gangadham Area; Visuals Surface

Pune: Massive Fire Breaks Out In A Godown In Gangadham Area; Visuals Surface |

Pune: A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Gangadham area of Pune on Sunday morning. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse off the fire. Visuals from the scene show huge clouds of black smoke coming out of the godown.

The cause of the fire is unknown yet. Also, no injuries have been reported yet in the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune. Fire tenders present at the spot. More detail awaited. pic.twitter.com/7EBstCxi5X — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.