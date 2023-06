Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Trident Hotel At Nariman Point; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point on Sunday morning. According to reports, the incident took place around 7 am. Visuals surfaced on the internet show black smoke coming out of the top of the building.

top floor of #Trident...#Mumbai #Fire pic.twitter.com/pucDQ8R9i0 — Vinit Vaidya (@hifrom_vinit) June 18, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.