 Mumbai Fire Brigade Bolsters Fleet With 22 Additional Quick Response Vehicles For Firefighting & Rescue Ops
With additional 22 sophisticated vans, the fleet of multi-purpose vehicles has now grown to 39

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has added 22 additional quick response multi-purpose vehicles to strengthen its firefighting fleet. To be stationed in 22 out of 24 wards across the city, these vehicles will also be used for rescue operations during monsoon, said a fire official. The D and E wards, which comprise Grant Road and Byculla areas respectively, will not get these sophisticated vans as fire stations in these neighbourhoods are near to local ward offices.

Earlier, the MFB had procured 17 quick response multi-purpose vehicles. These vans are fitted with a water mist firefighting system, a hose reel of 30 metres, breathing apparatus sets and a foam tank. They are currently stationed at mini fire stations for quick response, especially in cases of fire reported from slums or congested areas.

Structural collapse or bird rescues

The MFB also receives calls for rescue operations in the eventualities of structural collapse or bird rescues. Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “For fire incidents, we send quick response vehicles along with our fire engines. During another mishap, these vehicles are helpful for rescue operations and fire tenders are sent only if required.”

Each quick response vehicle has a supervisor, two firemen and one driver. The operation and maintenance of vehicles will be on a contractual basis for five years. Currently, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini-fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 firefighting vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.

